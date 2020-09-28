x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Local News

Workers injured in explosion at Nampa sugarbeet facility

The explosion happened at 7:45 a.m. in the sugarbeet pulp steam dryer at the facility.
The Amalgamated Sugar Factory in Nampa has been in operation for 75 years.

Five workers are being evaluated after an explosion at the Amalgamated Sugar processing plant in Nampa Monday morning.

The explosion happened at 7:45 a.m. in the sugarbeet pulp steam dryer at the facility, which is located on Karcher Road.

According to Amalgamated Sugar spokeswoman Jessica Anderson, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening. All the employees involved were wearing fire-protection gear when the explosion happened, which is considered proper procedure for opening the steam dryer, she said.

The cause of the explosion is unknown. Check back for updates.

Related Articles