Workers injured in explosion at Nampa sugarbeet facility

Five workers are being evaluated after an explosion at the Amalgamated Sugar processing plant in Nampa Monday morning.

The explosion happened at 7:45 a.m. in the sugarbeet pulp steam dryer at the facility, which is located on Karcher Road.

According to Amalgamated Sugar spokeswoman Jessica Anderson, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening. All the employees involved were wearing fire-protection gear when the explosion happened, which is considered proper procedure for opening the steam dryer, she said.