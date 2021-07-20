Famed Boise State donor, Allen Noble, dies at 93

The man behind Boise State's Allen Noble Hall of Fame passed away on Tuesday, according to the university.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Boise State University announced that one of the school's biggest donors passed away at the age of 93.

Allen Noble, who the university's Hall of Fame is named after, passed away on Tuesday. The school did not share his cause of death.

Noble has been a supporter of Bronco Athletics for more than four decades and served on the Board of Directors for the Bronco Athletic Association, according to a statement from Boise State. In 1988, Noble was awarded the Bronze Bronco Award, one of the school's top honors for donors.

He also funded the Allen Noble Hall of Fame Gallery at Albertsons Stadium, which is now visited by thousands of Idahoans and tourists each year.

"Our condolences to his family. His memory, and what he has meant to our Athletic Program, the City of Boise and the State of Idaho, will live on," the school said.

The Allen Noble Hall of Fame is meant to "preserve the memory of the people who have brought distinction, honor, and excellence to Boise State University."

The first class of Boise State's athletic hall of fame was named in 1982 and included former head football coach Lyle Smith, the 1980 NCAA Div. I-AA National Championship football team and the 1958 National Junior College Championship football team.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2018, the most recent class of inductees, includes former star quarterback Kellen Moore, offensive lineman Nate Potter and radio host Paul J. Schneider.

