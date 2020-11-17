Allegiant Air adding new nonstop flight to Southern California, offers special fares

Introductory flights from Boise can be purchased for as low as $49 one way.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video from earlier this year is about flying during a pandemic.

Travelers heading Southern California from Boise will soon have another nonstop option.

Allegiant Airlines announced that beginning Feb. 12, 2021, it will offer flights between Boise and Orange County, Calif.

"We're excited to offer travelers another gateway into Southern California, as well as into the Pacific Northwest in 2021," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. "We are continuing to expand Allegiant's network to provide customers with even more convenient, nonstop options for any travel occasion."



Allegiant says it’s expanding service with 15 new nonstop routes, including nine routes to two new cities: Orange County and Spokane, Wash. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $39.



The new routes to/from Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) include:



Boise, Idaho via Boise Airport (BOI) – beginning Feb. 12, 2021 with fares as low as $49* each way.



Medford, Oregon via Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (MFR) – beginning Feb. 12, 2021 with fares as low as $69* each way.



Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Feb. 12, 2021 with fares as low as $49* each way.



Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning Feb. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39* each way.



Missoula, Montana via Missoula International Airport (MSO) – beginning Feb. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $69* each way.



Reno, Nevada via Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – beginning Feb. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39* each way.



Spokane, Washington via Spokane International Airport (GEG) – beginning Feb. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $69* each way.

*About the introductory one-way fares:



Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 18, 2020 for travel by May 24, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.