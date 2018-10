NAMPA — Lake Lowell has been having some issues with toxic blue-green algae, but now that is no more.

Southwest District Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have lifted the health advisory for blue-green algae at the Lower Dam Recreation Area.

Toxins produced by the algae can be harmful to humans and animals.

Officials sent out the advisory last month. Since then they have been monitoring the issue. Algae levels have now returned to normal.

© 2018 KTVB