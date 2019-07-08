BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons is suing a small, family-owned bakery located in the same plaza off Overland Road and Orchard Street as one of the Boise-based grocer's stores.

According to court documents, the Albertsons alleges that Granny C's Bakery is competing against them, something that the lease agreement Granny C’s Bakery signed prevents them from doing.

"They just want us out and so that may be where we go," said Brad Deboer, the owner of Granny C's Bakery.

Granny C's Bakery opened just three months ago.

Several days ago, they were served with a lawsuit from Albertsons.

"They say that we’re using a space in this development that is not allowed to be used as a bakery," Deboer said.

According to the lawsuit, the lease specifically states the space isn't allowed to be used as a bakery, deli or a place that sells alcohol for off-site consumption, as it would compete with the grocery chain.

"If this hurts them, they were in trouble," Deboer said.

But those terms only apply to a business that's at least 5,000 square feet.

"In their complaint it says it has to be over 5,000 square feet and we are only 1,650 square feet," Deboer said.

The bakery's owner won't be fighting the lawsuit.

"The one lawyer that I talked to said it's a $25,000 to $50,000 lawsuit and at least a $5,000 retainer fee," he said.

The property owner and manager who Deboer signed a lease with, FPA Shoppes at Hillcrest, is also being sued.

"I would have thought they would have told us that's not a use allowed in that space but here we are," Deboer said.

The lawsuit also names Tailgate Growlers, which is right around the corner.

KTVB reached out to Albertsons attorneys but did not get a response.

