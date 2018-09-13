BOISE — Some of the world's best golfers are in town this week, ready to hit the links for the 2018 Albertsons Boise Open.

But before competition officially gets underway Thursday morning, golfers got their competitive juices flowing with a friendly round of grocery bagging.

That's right! Three teams of two competed in a relay-style shopping and bagging contest at the Albertsons on Vista Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

One player from each team had to find all the items on a grocery list as fast as possible, then their teammate had to bag all the groceries as fast as possible.

The winners not only got bragging rights, but a $2,000 check to donate to the charity of their choice.

“So my partner did a great job getting the groceries, then I bagged them sufficiently well, even though I ended up ripping one of the bags and having to double bag the watermelon, but in the end we ended up with the victory," Web.com tour player Martin Trainer.

"They really got into the spirit of it and you know what? It was incredible because our team rocks. We took first place. That's right!" exclaimed Brenda Mee with Operation Grateful Hearts.

The big winners were Operation Grateful Hearts and Operation Homefront, which supports Idaho military families and veterans.

