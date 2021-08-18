Albertsons Boise Open makes record $2.9 million donation to charity

The donation is the largest ever by any event in the 32-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour.

BOISE, Idaho — Play gets underway Thursday for the 32nd annual Albertsons Boise Open. Organizers kicked off the tournament in a big way Tuesday evening during the Pro-Am dinner at Hillcrest Country Club.

Albertsons and Chevron executives announced a record-breaking donation of $2.9 million for charity. The donation is the largest ever by any event in the 32-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour.

"Thanks to the continued and amazing support of Albertsons, Chevron, our supporting sponsors and the great fans of Boise and our 800 hard-working volunteers, we are thrilled to announce this record contribution to deserving charities," said Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, the event's management company. "We have a lot of fun on tap for this week with PGA TOUR golf by day and sold out concerts each night, and we are excited to have the community come out to enjoy the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron again this year."

During its 32-year run in Boise, the tournament has raised nearly $30 million for local charities.

The Albertsons Boise Open starts Thursday, August 19, and runs through Sunday, August 23. It is the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events to featuring 75 PGA Tour players and the top 75 Korn Ferry Tour players as they compete to earn their PGA Tour cards for the 2021-2022 season.

Past participants include Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland and many more.



New this year, the event will feature three nights of concerts after golf on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, August 19-21 at Hillcrest Country Club. Tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are sold out.



The concerts will be held on the 18th fairway and will start immediately after golf concludes. Thursday night will feature Old Dominion. On Friday night, filling in for REO Speedwagon, will be Sammy Hagar and his supergroup, The Circle, with a special guest appearance from '80s pop star Rick Springfield. On Saturday, Sammy Hagar and The Circle will take the stage again, performing their career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas, and Led Zeppelin.



Concert admission is included with the purchase of daily tickets and four-day passes. All tickets will include admission to two on-course hospitality venues - the Albertsons Fan Pavilion on the 16th green featuring Michelob Ultra Beers for Birdies and Albertsons Signature Café and the Coors Light Fan Deck behind the 18th green.



Tickets are still available for Sunday's Final Round and Junior Day presented by Pacific Office Automation for only $10. Kids 15 and under get in free with a paid adult all week.



The tournament will be conducted within local health guidelines and PGA Tour COVID-19 testing policies. Wearing a mask is encouraged.

