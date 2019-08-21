BOISE, Idaho — The Albertsons Boise Open kicked off the celebration of its 30th year with the annual Pro-Am Gala at the Boise Centre Tuesday night.

Hundreds of people from Idaho and across the country attended the event that, each year, includes the announcement of money raised for local charities.

And this year it was a big number - $1.5 million.

That sum broke the record set at last year's event, and brings the grand total of money raised since the inaugural tournament in 1990 to $25 million.

Also at the gala, country music star Maren Morris took the stage to entertain the audience.

The Albertsons Boise Open gets underway Thursday morning at Hillcrest Country Club. Featuring some of the top golfers, the winner will take home the $180,000 first place prize.

