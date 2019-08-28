BOISE, Idaho — There will soon be more nonstop flights from Boise to Southern California.

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it's expanding its West Coast nonstop services.



In a news release, Alaska Airlines said it plans to offer two daily departures from Boise to Los Angeles starting in early January. And starting March 19, add a second daily flight between San Diego and Boise.

Overall, the airlines announced that eight new routes will be available to travelers in 2020.

The new scheduled service links these destinations:

Spokane to Los Angeles (two daily departures)

Spokane to San Francisco (two daily departures)

Redmond / Bend, Oregon to Los Angeles

Redmond / Bend, Oregon to San Diego

Redmond / Bend, Oregon to San Francisco

Boise to Los Angeles (two daily departures)

Missoula, Montana to Los Angeles

Anchorage to San Francisco

"We're excited to offer even more nonstops between vibrant Pacific Northwest communities and our growing hubs in California," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances. "Whether it's travel for a weekend getaway to Missoula or a day trip to San Francisco, we're proud to offer nearly 600 daily flights between West Coast cities."

Alaska is also increasing the frequency of flights between certain markets including adding a second daily flight between San Diego and Boise.

A majority of the new routes will be served by the Embraer 175 jet, an aircraft with only window and aisle seating – no middle seats.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.