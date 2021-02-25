Agreement reached in SUEZ-Eagle water dispute

The sale of Eagle Water Company to SUEZ was put on hold after the city of Eagle filed a lawsuit two years ago.

EAGLE, Idaho — The city of Eagle's lawsuit challenging the sale of Eagle Water Company's assets to SUEZ has been resolved through mediation, the city and utilities announced on Wednesday.

In a joint news release, SUEZ, the city of Eagle, and Eagle Water said the resolution will allow a Public Utilities Commission (PUC) review of the proposed purchase to proceed.

The review was put on hold after the city filed suit two years ago, claiming that it was being cheated out of its contractual option to acquire Eagle's water system and water rights.

According to the complaint file in February of 2019, Eagle Water - which provides service to about 4,200 Eagle homes and businesses - wasn't owning up to its end of a bargain struck with the city in 2008.

A major component of the resolution, according to all three entities, is a water management agreement between SUEZ and the city.

"The Agreement protects residents' long-term interests," Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce said in a statement. "Going into the mediation of the lawsuit, I really wanted the City of Eagle to own Eagle Water Company. But after doing our due diligence, we realized that this solution is the best for all of the residents of Eagle."

If the PUC approves of the sale, a water-rate increase will be phased in over five years for current Eagle Water customers while current rates for City of Eagle municipal customers will be maintained.

The Eagle Water Company currently serves 4,200 customers in the city of Eagle, while the city's municipal water department serves over 2,900 customers within Eagle and the adjoining areas. SUEZ currently serves 98,000 customers across the Treasure Valley, including 3,200 in Eagle.

