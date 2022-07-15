Multiple agencies responding to Blacks Fire south of Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Multiple Treasure Valley agencies are responding to a fire south of the Boise Airport near the Black's Creek Public Shooting Range Friday evening.
In a post on Twitter, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho said its responding with four overhead units, five fire engines, a dozer, a water tender, air attack, four Single Engine Airtankers (SEATs) and investigation.
Around 7 p.m., Ada County Dispatch told KTVB crews with the Boise Fire Department, Kuna Rural Fire District and Meridian Fire Department are also responding to the Blacks Fire.
The cause of the fire Friday is currently unknown.
The National Weather Service in Boise said its GOES-17 satellite detected the fire southwest of Interstate 84 exit 64. NWS said resolution imagery shows the fire's rapid evolution:
KTVB is gathering more information about this developing story. Check back for updates.
