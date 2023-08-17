After nearly 8 months of an interim, Boise has found their new Office of Police Accountability director

Nicole McKay has 17 years of experience under former Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

BOISE, Idaho — After eight months of an interim director overseeing Boise's Office of Police Accountability, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and her council have selected someone for the permanent position.

Nicole McKay, previous chief of staff and chief deputy for former Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, will start as the new director in early September.

McKay was also the chief legal counsel for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare board, the city said in a news release.

According to the city, she was the top candidate after interview processes with the mayor, council, community leaders and Boise Police command staff.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Boise as Director of the Office of Police Accountability,” Mckay said. “The OPA plays a crucial role in promoting transparency, accountability and community trust within our law enforcement agency and I am committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and fairness in fulfilling that role. I am dedicated to collaborating with our police department and community to implement effective strategies that address concerns, enhance communication, and establish a transparent framework of accountability that benefits everyone.”

According to the news release, McKay earned her Juris Doctor at Gonzaga University School of Law and serves on a multiple community boards, including the University of Idaho College of Law Professionalism program and the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora. She is also a court appointed Special Advocate Guardian ad Litem.

“I’m thrilled that someone of Nicole’s caliber will be leading OPA. We took the time to recruit the strongest possible candidate we could, and I am confident we found that in Nicole,” McLean said. “We sought out Nicole based on her 25 years providing legal, strategic and policy advice to elected officials and her commitment to transparency and accountability. After 17 years in the Attorney General’s office, Nicole had her pick of plum positions. I’m thrilled she is choosing to bring her time and talent to our Office of Police Accountability.”

The director's position was open in 2022 after former OPA Director Jesus Jara was fired for watching body camera footage from police officers at random. Two of the employees within that office later resigned.

Nicole Schafer, the current Criminal Prosecution Senior Manager for the Boise City Attorney’s office, began filling in the interim in January.

