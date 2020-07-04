After Idaho earthquake, cleanup starts on Idaho 21

The shaking set off an avalanche on Idaho 21 near Stanley - close to the quake's epicenter - sending dirt, snow and boulders tumbling down onto the highway.

STANLEY, Idaho — It has been one week since a 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook Idaho and the surrounding states, alarming residents and leaving damage in its wake.

The shaking set off an avalanche on Idaho 21 near Stanley - close to the quake's epicenter - sending dirt, snow, and boulders tumbling down onto the highway.

According to ITD spokesman Jake Melder, the earthquake also sent rocks rolling onto Highway 75 near Stanley, Highway 55 between Horseshoe Bend and Cascade, and Highway 52 east of Emmett. Crews were able to remove debris and reopen those roads, but a portion of Idaho 21 remains shut down between Lowman and Stanley.

The Idaho Transportation Department posted on Facebook Wednesday that the cleanup process on Highway 21 has started, although the highway remains closed down while crews work.

"The earthquake dropped some serious snow, earth, and rock on the highway and it'll take some time to clear it and fix damage to the road," the department posted.

Photos of the area show walls of dirt, snow and broken trees blocking the highway entirely. ITD is using heavy equipment to move the debris out; the total extent of damage to guardrails and the road itself is unknown.