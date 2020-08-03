Advocates Support Youth Suicide Prevention in Boise

According to the CDC, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States and the seventh leading cause of death in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — (AP)- On Tuesday, March 10, advocates from the Idaho Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest suicide prevention organization in the United States, will participate in the Idaho Suicide Prevention Day at the Capitol along with the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition, Idaho Suicide Prevention Action Collective, and NAMI Idaho.

Advocates from the partnering organizations will meet with lawmakers to urge their support of youth suicide prevention efforts, including a $1 million funding request for student mental health initiatives by the Superintendent of Public Instruction and as supported by Governor Brad Little and the "Our Kids, Idaho's Future" taskforce.

Advocates will also urge passage of H 482 that would protect Idaho's LGBTQ youth from the harmful practice of conversion therapy.

The Idaho Suicide Prevention Day at the Capitol is a special day for all who have a connection with or a personal story around the topic of suicide. Attendees will meet with their legislators to share their stories about why they participate in this advocacy effort, giving a human face to this important public health problem.

Advocates hope that by sharing their stories, they will help lawmakers understand that investments in mental health and suicide prevention can save lives.

AFSP Idaho Chapter advocates are part of a larger national movement of AFSP volunteer advocates who will visit state capitols across the United States in 2020 to bring best practices in suicide prevention to legislators and their staff.

On average, 132 Americans died by suicide each day in 2018, and upwards of 90% of those individuals had a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death.

AFSP volunteers will urge state lawmakers to be the voice for the thousands of residents across the state affected by mental health conditions and suicide each year.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide.

Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a Public Policy Office in Washington, D.C. AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia with programs and events nationwide.