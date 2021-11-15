22-year-old killed in Adams County crash

One man was killed when he hit a semi truck head-on in Adams County Sunday night.

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — One man was killed when he hit a semi truck head-on in Adams County Sunday night.

The wreck happened just after 7 p.m. on U.S. 95 north of New Meadows.

According to Idaho State Police, a 22-year-old Moscow man was headed south in a Mazda 5 when he crossed over the centerline into the oncoming lane. The Mazda was struck head-on by a northbound Freightliner hauling a flatbed trailer.

The 22-year-old was ejected from his car in the collision and died at the scene. The driver of the semi truck, a 40-year-old Utah man, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

U.S. 95 was blocked in both directions for more than five hours. The highway is now open.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch more Local News: