Adam Sandler to perform in Nampa

BOISE, Idaho — Critically acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler is coming to Idaho as part of his 'I Missed You Tour.'
Sandler will perform at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Sunday, October 15 as part of a 25-city run.
The tour, which is slated for mature audiences 16+, kicks off on October 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at noon at www.fordidahocenter.com.
ADAM SANDLER: THE I MISSED YOU TOUR DATES:
Thu Oct 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Fri Oct 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 14— Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sun Oct 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
MonOct 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
Wed Oct 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
Thu Oct 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
Fri Oct 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
Sat Oct 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Mon Oct 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Tue Nov 07 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Wed Nov 08 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
Thu Nov 09 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Sat Nov 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Sun Nov 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Mon Nov 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
Wed Nov 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Nov 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
Sat Dec 02 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sun Dec 03 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Thu Dec 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
Fri Dec 08 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
Sat Dec 09 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
Sun Dec 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
Tue Dec 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
