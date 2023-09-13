Adam Sandler to perform in Nampa

The comedian will perform at the Ford Idaho Center in October

BOISE, Idaho — Critically acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler is coming to Idaho as part of his 'I Missed You Tour.'

Sandler will perform at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Sunday, October 15 as part of a 25-city run.

The tour, which is slated for mature audiences 16+, kicks off on October 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at noon at www.fordidahocenter.com.

ADAM SANDLER: THE I MISSED YOU TOUR DATES:

Thu Oct 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri Oct 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 14— Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun Oct 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

MonOct 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Wed Oct 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Thu Oct 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Fri Oct 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Sat Oct 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Mon Oct 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Tue Nov 07 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Wed Nov 08 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

Thu Nov 09 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat Nov 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Sun Nov 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Mon Nov 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Wed Nov 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Nov 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Sat Dec 02 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Dec 03 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu Dec 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

Fri Dec 08 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino

Sat Dec 09 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sun Dec 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue Dec 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

