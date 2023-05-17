West Ada levy falls short, Vallivue bond passes on election night

The West Ada School District's record $500 million levy failed on Tuesday, with 57.5% of the 27,917 voters voting against the levy.

On Tuesday, thousands of Idahoans cast their ballots on a Vallivue School District bond and West Ada School District levy.

The West Ada School District's levy failed, with 57.5% of the 27,917 voters voting against the levy, which needed a 55% majority to pass.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of the election, but we certainly are not defeated,” West Ada Superintendent Derek Bub said in a news release. “While a lot of planning went into this levy, we will pour all our energy into finding alternate solutions for our facility's needs, our kids deserve it. We honor and respect the decision made by our voters and continue to strive for excellence in all that we do."

West Ada School District was seeking a record $500 million plant facilities levy. A majority of that money was going to go toward building maintenance.

“I committed, as superintendent, that we would not be asking our taxpayers to come forward unless there was an absolute need and in West Ada: this is an absolute need,” Bub said in an interview with the Idaho Press on May 5.

According to the release, West Ada will continue to explore options to fund facilities needs and address the rapid growth in schools.

Vallivue School District's bond passed, calling for $78 million to build two new elementary schools and repair and renovate other schools in the district.

“It feels wonderful to have it passed and to be able to actually have the funds that we need to provide the buildings and the repairs that we need for our students to have great places to learn,” Superintendent Lisa Boyd said.

In August, when the district tried to pass the same bond, it was 37 votes short of passing.

This time, the bond passed with 71.2% of votes in favor and 28.8% of votes against. Votes in support of the bond increased by 1,100 and over 5,000 people voted.

“I just want to thank all of them so much for turning up to vote but also for, you know, collecting all of their neighbors or for sharing accurate information about what we're doing,” Boyd said. “I think this time, our parents and our patrons really stepped up to explain and to advocate for us and for our students. And I appreciate everybody taking the time to get out and vote.”

According to Boyd, the district will immediately start working on getting repairs done on the Vallivue High School roof. The two new elementary schools are also a priority, and although those buildings are in the early stages of planning, Boyd said she hopes to have them built by fall 2025.

The bond will also give the district some purchasing power to buy land for a potential third high school, which is projected to be needed in the next 10 years, Director of Federal and State Programs Joey Palmer said.

