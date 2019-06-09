BOISE, Idaho — Starting next month, 20,000 households and 500 commercial customers in unincorporated areas of Ada County will be switching to a new trash collection provider.

“We've been contacting all the customers this month and last month, just reaching out letting them know the transition,” Hardin Sanitation’s Senior Accounts Manager Aaron Donley said.

Hardin Sanitation was originally based out of Payette. They've branched out since they started in 1955, and now they have a new office in Meridian.

RELATED: Boise trash collection every other week? City officials seeking waste reduction feedback

“We're really excited, we're geared up and we're ready to go,” Donley said. “We've got all new trucks, new equipment, a new office so we're really excited to do a good job for everybody out there.”

Their services begin on October 1.

“We're delivering carts currently to all the houses,” Donley said. “The current hauler will be collecting those and reaching out and communicating on when they're picking those up,” Donley said.

The new carts will include information about pick up dates and recycling weeks.

Cans with orange lids are recycle cans, while blue lids are the trash cans.

RELATED: After trash goes uncollected in Ada County, Republic Services flies in drivers to fill gap