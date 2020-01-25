Ada County Sheriff's Office has a tentative location set for second driver's license office location

Officials said no contracts have been signed to lease office space, they don't know how much it will cost, or how many stations there will be.

BOISE, Idaho — Relief may be on the way for Ada County's main Department of Motor Vehicle location. The Ada County Sheriff's office announced that they have a site tentatively planned for a second driver's license office location.

Don't get your hopes up too quickly, however, officials with the sheriff's office said they don't know what the exacts costs would be for the second location and are still working with a private company to lease the property.

Many of the details of the new location are still up in the air, as the Ada County Sheriff's Office also doesn't know how many stations will be there to issue new drivers' licenses or when the new site will be open.

Previously, the sheriff's office said they planned to have it open sometime in 2020. At the time, Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett told KTVB that they were trying to find a second location that has 8,500 to 9,000 square feet and can seat around 150 people.

The new site will likely be near the Franklin and Linder roads intersection in Meridian, according to officials.

A second location for driver's licenses will "help alleviate the crowds at our Benjamin Lane Office," the Ada County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.