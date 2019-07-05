BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Commissioners announced on Monday morning that the county will be joining a nationwide lawsuit against the manufacturers of prescription opioids.

Cities and counties around the country claim that the drug makers promoted opioids to treat chronic health issues while downplaying the risk of addiction.

Commissioners say they want to do what is right for the community while limiting the cost to taxpayers.

"This is not going to cost the taxpayers any money upfront," Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon said. "This law firm will only collect if we win and they are willing to do the work that is needed to take place to get all the information together for this."

The announcement comes after the City of Boise said they planned to file a lawsuit against 20 pharmaceutical companies for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis.

