Public asked to weigh in on potential Ada County Jail expansion

The facility has the same number of beds as it did in 2013, when the jail last expanded. Ada County's population has increased by more than 127,000 in 10 years.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Board of Commissioners and Sheriff Matt Clifford on Thursday launched a public survey in an effort to gather feedback on potential improvements and expanding the Ada County Jail.

In 2013, an 88-bed maximum-security unit opened at the jail, marking the facility's last expansion of any kind. Thursday's news release said the unit increased the Ada County Jail's bed total to 1,116, the same amount as there is in 2023.

During the last year, the jail has had an average of 1,013 inmates, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. Over the past 10 years at 1,116 beds, the population of Ada County has increased from 417,180 to 544,590. COMPASS estimates the county will surpass 600,000 residents in the next decade.

As a result of the growth, county leaders are asking the public to weigh in through the Ada County Public Safety Jail Survey. The survey takes a few minutes to complete and will help the sheriff's office determine "how to respond."

The news release added the Ada County Jail's latest "major expansion" occurred in 2004, when the 308-bed medium custody unit was built. The population of the county was 332,927 at that time.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office provides a breakdown of how many inmates are in custody and how many people are being kept out of jail through its pretrial, alternative sentencing and misdemeanor probation programs. That information can be found by clicking here.

