BOISE, Idaho — An Ada County inmate was found dead in his jail cell Thursday morning.

David L. McClure, 42, of Garden City, was booked into the jail early Wednesday evening. Boise Police brought him in on a failure to appear warrant.

Ada County Sheriff’s investigators and coroner’s official are working to determine the cause of death. There were no signs of foul play or obvious traumatic injuries on McClure. It appears he died in his sleep.

McClure showed no signs of physical distress or intoxication when he was booked into the jail. He was placed into a closed custody unit, where most inmates are held prior to determining their proper housing assessment.

Jail deputies did a visual check on McClure every half hour. He was discovered to be unresponsive at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies and staff administered CPR, but McClure was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office says the cause of death is pending the results of toxicology tests.