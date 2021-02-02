2 dead in shooting outside Ada County home

The double shooting was near Pleasant Valley and Kuna More roads.

BOISE, Idaho — A man and a woman were found dead following a shooting outside a home south of Boise Tuesday morning.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the double shooting happened near Pleasant Valley and Kuna Mora roads. Deputies responded to the house after receiving a 911 call at about 8 a.m., officials say.

Both people were dead when first responders arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say there is no threat to public safety, and that detectives are not searching for any suspects in connection with the shooting.

Neither the man nor the woman has been publicly identified. The investigation is ongoing, check back for updates.

— Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) February 2, 2021

