BOISE — If you were in downtown Boise on Oct 24, you may have noticed a lot of flowers.

The reason? The online florist "50 Flowers" teamed up with Ada County sheriff's deputies today for "Petal it Forward."

They offered two flowers to each passerby -- one for them to keep, and one to pass on to someone else.

Liza Atwood, the CEO of fiftyflowers.com, said "We just commissioned, the Society of American Florists just commissioned, the University of North Florida to run a study for us on the effects of flowers on women. And believe it or not, having flowers around significantly reduces your level of stress, as well as increases your mood.”

This is the second year for petal it forward in Boise. It's a nationwide event in partnership with the Society of American Florists.

