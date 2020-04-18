Ada County Coroner: Owner of popular Boise restaurant, Barbacoa, found dead

Boise PD said they responded to a Boise home for a death investigation and found no evidence that a gun was involved in the death.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner confirmed to KTVB on Saturday that the owner of Barbacoa, Robert Castoro, was found dead in his home on Friday.

Officers responded to a death investigation on Gossamer Lane in Boise, off of Parkcenter Boulevard and Bown Way, on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Boise Police Department.

Police added that there is currently no evidence of a crime and no evidence that a gun was involved.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens is expected to release details of Castoro's autopsy on Monday in a press release.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

Barbacoa, which is located on Bobwhite Court off of Parkcenter Boulevard in southeast Boise, was the seventh "themed" restaurant that Castoro has opened.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

