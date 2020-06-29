Ada County Coroner identifies woman who died after being pulled from the Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday afternoon, the Ada County Coroner identified the woman who died after being pulled from the Boise River on Saturday.
Thirty-five-year-old Ashley Surratt of Eagle was pronounced dead at 3:11 p.m. at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, according to Dotti Owens, the Ada County Coroner.
Witnesses said they saw Surratt's raft lose air and she couldn't get out of the river, according to Boise Fire. Witnesses were able to get her out of the water after she went under. They gave her CPR until first responders arrived and began giving her CPR.
Boise Fire said dispatchers received reports of a woman floating and unresponsive upstream from the Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park at 1:56 p.m. Saturday.
Her cause and manner of death are still pending.
The Boise Police Department is investigating Surratt's death.