BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Commissioners won't appeal a judge's ruling that they violated Idaho's Public Records Act after largely rejecting records requests from four Boise-area journalists.

The board of commissioners voted 2-1 on Monday not to appeal the ruling from 4th District Judge Deborah Bail.

The Idaho Press Club and the journalists filed the lawsuit earlier this year, contending the county wrongly denied access to some public documents and over-redacted others.

