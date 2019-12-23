BOISE, Idaho — After owning Barber Dam for over 40 years, Ada County Commissioners announced that they will start the process of selling the dam.

The county took control of Barber Dam after the original owners failed to pay taxes in 1977.

Officials said the "vote gets the ball rolling on having the county get out of the Dam business."

County commissioners voted unanimously to auction off the dam but did not say how much they will set the minimum bid at or when the auction will be.

Currently, Barber Dam is operated by Fulcrum, LLC, and Enel Green Power North America, Inc, which sells the electricity the dam generates to Idaho Power.

Bidders will have time to inspect the dam before water flows begin in the spring. They will also have to show that they are financially capable of owning and operating the dam and meet guidelines set by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, according to county officials.

