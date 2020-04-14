Ada County begins mailing out ballots for May primary and now accepts appointments for marriage licenses

The county initially mailed out over 12,000 on Monday and will continue to mail them out to people who request them up until Election Day.

BOISE, Idaho — Voters in Ada County should soon see their mail-in ballots for the May primary after the county began mailing them out on Monday.

The county initially mailed out over 12,000 on Monday and will continue to mail them out to people who request them up until Election Day on May 19. People who have already requested them should see their ballots in the coming days.

The deadline to return the ballots is June 2 at 8 p.m. and can be dropped off at the Ada County Elections Office on North Benjamin Lane in Boise or returned by mail.

For the 2016 election, the county sent out 3,856 absentee ballots and 35,363 ballots were cast in that election.

Ada County will also begin to issue marriage licenses by appointment on Mondays (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and Thursdays (noon to 4 p.m.).

To schedule an appointment, people will need to apply here.

Marriage licenses will be issued from the Indigent Services Lobby at 252 E Front St, Suite 119, due to restrictions at the Ada County Courthouse.

Applicants are asked that if their wedding is scheduled after June 1 to wait 30 days before their wedding date to schedule an appointment.