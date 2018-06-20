BOISE - With the Fourth of July fast approaching, you may already be making plans for celebrating the holiday. If those plans include setting off fireworks, you should know that some areas of Ada County are off limits.

County commissioners on Tuesday voted to ban fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county - areas that are both outside city limits and outside fire protection districts.

A large swath of southern and eastern Ada County is considered unincorporated. You can view a map here.

The ban will remain in effect throughout the current fire season.

Commissioners say they hope the ban will help prevent fires from starting in rural areas that are not covered by fire departments.

"With our dry, hot summers we know a severe fire threat exists within Ada County," Commissioner Dave Case said in a statement. "We want to be as proactive as possible to hopefully avoid any devastation caused by fireworks."

Anyone who violates the county's fire ban could be charged with misdemeanor. If a fire results, that person could also be held responsible for paying the costs of fighting the fire.

