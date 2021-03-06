Ada County assessor explains the big increase in property tax assessments

Property values in Ada County have gone up around 25 percent since last year.

BOISE, Idaho — The only thing soaring higher than our temperatures is our property tax assessments.

You should have received the latest assessment from the Ada County assessor in your mailbox this week.

When you open it you had better be sitting down and be ready for sticker shock. Property values in Ada County have jumped by around 25 percent. And

30 percent or more in Canyon County.



Ada County Assessor Bob McQuade said these big jumps in home valuations are something assessors all around Idaho are seeing.



"It's across the state, not only Canyon County but Kootenai County, Bonneville County, all across the state the values have gone up," McQuade said. "Idaho is just really attracting a lot of people who are coming in and paying cash."



Property taxes go to pay for services, schools, utilities and more in your community, but McQuade is quick to point out increases in property values don't align with the possible increase in amount of tax you will have to pay.

Assessor's offices in your county have a process for you to appeal your assessment. You have until June 28th to do so.

