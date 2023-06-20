Coroner identifies Caldwell teen killed after crash with semi in Nampa

The Ada County Coroner on Tuesday identified the 17-year-old girl who was killed after a vehicle vs. semi-truck crash in Nampa on June 15.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner on Tuesday identified a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a vehicle vs. semi-truck crash in Nampa on Thursday, June 15.

Hennessey Benavidez of Caldwell died of blunt force injuries early Saturday, June 17, at a local hospital, according to Ada County Coroner Richard D. Riffle. Benavidez was one of two people under the age of 18 who were injured in the crash last week.

Nampa Police said the vehicle, driven by a third teenager, collided with a semi-truck on June 15 on 12th Avenue South in Nampa. Hours later, police said the driver was uninjured, while Benavidez and the other passenger were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The driver, who's name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was arrested for aggravated DUI, according to the Nampa Police Department. He was taken to the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Ada County Coroner said Benavidez was ejected from the vehicle after it collided with the semi-truck. The crash is under investigation by Nampa Police.

