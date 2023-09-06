ACHD voices concerns after vehicles purposely splash employees during storms

Ada County Highway District crews report drivers "purposely" veering into the inside lane to hit standing water and splash workers on the job.

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) emergency crews logged overtime hours throughout the week responding to severe rainfall flooding downtown Boise roads and neighborhood streets alike.

"We had just finished a 10-hour shift. That weather came in unexpectedly. We called people back in," ACHD Deputy Director of Maintenance Jennifer Berenger said. "They understand. That comes with the job."

The crews know what they signed up for, but fighting more than the elements was never part of the agreement. ACHD posted their concerns about drivers "purposely" driving through standing water to splash crews working to clear water off the roads.

We saw some WILD sights from this week's storms! Unfortunately, our crews experienced some things we’d never like to see again.



Some crew members experienced drivers purposely veering into flooded lanes to splash water on our workers as they cleared water from roadways. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/KRKts1JYzE — Ada County Highway District (@achdidaho) June 8, 2023

"It was just a few disrespectful motorists," Berenger said. "Whether it was intentionally or accidental, the end result was the same. When a motorist splashes that much water on they're spending the rest of the shift completely drenched, it makes for a difficult time."

ACHD maintains 50,000 storm drain structures throughout the county, including inlets and outlets, according to Berenger. The flooded sections across town Tuesday came in an area that ACHD does not often see flood.

"One of the major concerns with when we have a large amount of water is tree roots tend to infiltrate the storm water system and a large water amount of water, we'll pull those routes out and then they'll get dislodged in the system," Berenger said. "So, sometimes those things don't materialize until you get a lot of water in and you don't know."

ACHD has noticed more drivers disregarding construction signs, too. That includes "road closed" barriers dragged onto the sidewalk.

The highway district warns against driving through standing water in general – your car can float or hydroplane as result.

"We're trying to make the roadways as safe as possible. Every motorist and every commuter can assist with that," Berenger said.

