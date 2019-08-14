BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Highway District officials have identified projects to improve walking and biking paths in Boise's Whitewater and Veteran's Memorial Park neighborhood.

The proposals are a result of feedback the Ada County Highway District received earlier this summer.



Two open houses will be held on Thursday, August 15, to preview the proposed projects.

The first open house will be at the First Congregational United Church of Christ parking lot, at 2201 Woodlawn Avenue from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The second open house will be held on the corner of Taft Street and Hawthrone Drive from 6 to 7 p.m.

