BOISE - The Ada County Highway District announced they are going to install 50 permanent radar speed signs throughout the county.

Crews will install the signs on Tuesday, the day after Memorial Day.

The signs will show drivers the posted speed limit, as well as how fast they're actually traveling.

The signs are meant for feedback, and will not result in any tickets.

Crews will install the devices in areas where they've done speed studies.

ACHD will do a follow-up study to see whether the signs are working to get people to slow down.

