ACHD to begin measuring pedestrian and bicycle performance

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District says it wants to learn more about the user experience of pedestrians and bicyclists on our roads.



The ACHD Commission adopted the Livable Streets Performance Measures at its meeting on June 23.

ACHD says it has been working to ensure that they are providing a transportation network that includes all users, regardless of how they get around.

Over the years, ACHD has used a variety of performances measures to determine the type of bike and pedestrian facilities to be placed on the roadway. This latest effort will help evaluate existing facilities and ensure new ones work for those who chose to walk or bike.

"I'm glad it's happening," said Commission President Kent Goldthorpe. "It's making a lot of folks much more comfortable with the thought of riding or walking in our right of way going forward. For that I'm grateful."

This measurement tool identifies numerous factors including traffic speed, traffic volume, buffer widths, protected crossings, and quality of the facility - all focused on the comfort of the user.



This information will be used to help determine the best pedestrian and bike facility during project design and identify areas of the transportation network that need improvements.

