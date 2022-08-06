Discussion on ACHD's project to make 8th Street in Boise more bike-friendly continues

The proposed concept would add two protected bike lanes on both sides of the road from Franklin Street to Union Street.

BOISE, Idaho — Discussion around a project looking to improve safety for bicyclists traveling to Downtown Boise from the North End continues. Ada County Highway District's (ACHD) 8th Street Improvement Project aims to create multi-modal transportation along 8th Street from Franklin Street to Union Street.

"What that's looking at is providing a connection between residents of the North End and people going in the foothills all the way down to the river and the Boise Greenbelt," said Tom Law, a planning supervisor for ACHD.

The project is a joint effort between ACHD, the City of Boise and Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC). Law said it is still undergoing a concept study.

"For these projects that have quite a few different alternatives and require quite a bit of public engagement [we need] to understand the pros and cons of the different alternatives," Law said.

ACHD originally came up with three different concepts for the street project. Law said after a few meetings, public outreach and surveys. After consideration, ACHD staff recommended Concept A which would create two protected bike lanes on both sides of 8th Street that go in opposite directions. ACHD's latest modification of the plan would also eliminate 45 parking spots and one of the two-car lanes on the street.

ACHD's Bicycle Advisory Committee and Boise City Council also support Concept A.

CCDC has a similar project that would extend the redesigns from State Street to Franklin Road.

"One of the scarier things about streets is the multi-lanes in the same direction, and so anytime you have one lane in a direction you just feel more comfortable," said Clancy Anderson, an advocate for Concept A.

Anderson has been living in the Boise North End since 1998 and said he rides a bike for both transportation and recreation. He bikes to work on 6th Street and Main Street in Downtown Boise everyday.

"I'm a pretty confident bicycle rider and so I have different routes I take, generally I don't take busy routes," Anderson said.

While Anderson feels confident in his abilities he knows many others who don't and said they feel unsafe.

"Somebody said, 'I'd just rather ride the sidewalk' and I go, 'Well that's actually what this project is trying to help. It will provide a safe connection to downtown so you don't have to ride on the sidewalk or against traffic,'" Anderson said.

While there are current streets around North End and Downtown that are more bike-friendly, Anderson said 8th Street connects to more existing facilities.

"If you're living on 7th then you have to bike down to 11th and then back to 8th Street," Anderson said. "We don't ask cars to do that so why should we ask people on bikes to do that?"

ACHD did a survey early on and most were in favor of Concept A. However, there has still has been opposition.

An earlier public hearing on the project saw opponents like, Saint Joseph's Catholic School, claim there are safety hazards by getting rid of parking spots and a car lane. Saint Joseph Principal Tammy Emerich said they use a lane as a drop-off and pick-up location for parents and students.

KTVB reached out to Saint Joseph's Wednesday but they were not immediately available for comment.

"Whatever we're proposing, whether it's leaving 8th Street as is or some of these potential treatments like Concept A, we're doing it to make it as safe as possible for all users," Law said.

ACHD Board of Commissioners met twice to discuss and approve the project, both times they deferred the vote. Commissioners voted to send the proposal back to ACHD staff for modifications because of how much feedback they got at the May 25 meeting.

Law said the commissioners will meet again to discuss the project with new recommendations on June 22.

