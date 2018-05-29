BOISE- Drivers will soon notice more solar-powered radar speed signs in Ada County.

“We did studies earlier this spring that found this group of locations where we feel motorists would benefit from a speed reminder,” said ACHD public information specialist Nicole DuBois.

The radar signs show the posted speed limit and the speed drivers are traveling. ACHD says the signs don't result in any tickets or warning citations. They are installing as many 50 new permanent signs all over the county.

“We've got residential [streets] on there, we've got streets like Franklin and Orchard on there,” DuBois said. “It is a mix of streets."

The whole idea is to get people to slow down. ACHD says they will perform follow-up speed studies to determine how well the devices are working.

“These devices do not collect any data,” DuBois said. “They really are just an inexpensive way for us to provide a speed reminder to motorists.”

The entire project, installation and the actual signs, costs around $132,000.

