ACHD looks to improve walking, biking conditions with Capitol Boulevard Concept

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is looking to improve Capitol Boulevard for those walking and biking between Vista Avenue and the Greenbelt. A recently-opened survey gives the public an opportunity to share feedback on the concept.

The Capitol Boulevard Concept includes several changes to the corridor, focused on improving conditions for non-drivers, without hindering business access and vehicles.

According to ACHD, public feedback in 2015 determined the shared-use path concept was the preferred alternative that met criteria. ACHD said it received roughly 1,300 comments through public outreach seven years ago.

Working with the City of Boise, Boise State University and other leaders in the City of Trees, ACHD created a list of proposed improvements.

Proposals for the Capitol Boulevard Concept include new shared-use pathways along the corridor, repositioning the Crescent Rim Drive approach to Capitol to connect to the Shoshone Street Bikeway and adding pedestrian crossings.

The concept also changes the Boise Avenue intersection with University Drive and Capitol Boulevard, and reshapes lanes for vehicles in certain areas.

ACHD's proposals creates more room for people crossing Capitol by moving the northbound right turn to the Boise Avenue/Capitol Boulevard intersection from the University Drive/Capitol intersection.

Feedback is available through the survey until Oct. 27. The Ada County Highway District asks the public to read more about the concept before completing the survey.

The Capitol Boulevard Concept is expected to be taken to the ACHD Commission this winter for potential adoption.

To complete the survey and learn more on proposed improvements, click here.

