ACHD looking for community input for future projects

The Ada County Highway District's interactive map is open for input until Jan. 8. So far, they’ve received more than 800 comments.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — From streetlights to potholes, the Ada County Highway District is working on its integrated five-year work plan for improving roadways.

ACHD has opened its plan for 2024 through 2028, and is seeking community input through an interactive map.

“It's important to know what they want on a corridor. It's important that we are doing the right project for any given area,” said Kristy Inselman, ACHD senior transportation planner.

The map allows users to drop pins anywhere in the map and comment publicly on what projects are important. Inselman said this will help them create a prioritized list of projects before final approval.

“Obviously a very commercial roadway is going to be very different in design than residential where it's going to have a lot of different attracters for schools, parks, and things like that. Not every corridor is the same, and not every community is the same. People what different things and we need to be respectful and reactive to that,” Inselman said.

On average, Inselman says, ACHD receives around 50 to 60 comments on roadway improvements each year with surveys. With this interactive map, ACHD has already received 714 online map comments and 120 survey responses.

In 2022, AHCD completed 39 construction projects. This year, depending on funding, the agency's goal is to complete 58 projects.

These are some of the most highly requested projects so far:

SH-55 & Beacon Light Road – Request for bike & pedestrian facilities and an enhanced pedestrian crossing

Linder Road & I-84 – Overpass request. This project is currently in design at ACHD.

Latah Street and Alpine Street – Requesting pedestrian crossing, bike & pedestrian facilities while retaining parking.

Star Road, US 20/26 (Chinden Blvd) / State St – Request to widen the roadway and include bike & pedestrian facilities.

9th Street and US 20/26 (Myrtle Street) – Request to enhance the pedestrian crossings.

