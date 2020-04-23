ACHD delays State Street and Pierce Park project

The intersection project has been delayed indefinitely at the urging of ACHD staff.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District Commission has voted to delay the State Street and Pierce Park intersection project.

The unanimous vote came at Wednesday's commission meeting.

The project has been delayed indefinitely at the urging of ACHD staff. They told commissioners this will give them more time to redesign the project.

The redesign will take advantage of previously-acquired right-of-way which is expected to eliminate costly impacts to the Plantation Country Club, which runs along State Street.

ACHD is facing some future budget uncertainty due to the impacts of COVID-19. This will give them more time to make necessary adjustments.

The project involves widening State Street from Ellens Ferry Drive to North Hertford Way to three travel lanes in each direction; replacing a portion of the existing two-way left turn center lane with a center-lane median; and realigning the intersection of Pierce Park and State Street.