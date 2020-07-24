ACHD approves resolution to expand patio dining to allow for social distancing

The county-wide mandate to follow social distancing when possible has impacted local restaurant's ability to fill their dining rooms, according to ACHD.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) approved a resolution on Thursday that will allow local restaurants to expand their guest seating into the public right of way. Doing so will allow restaurants to follow social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The inability of some restaurants to follow social distancing guidelines has affected their ability to fill their dining rooms, thus affecting their bottom line, according to ACHD.

For several years, ACHD has held a Master License agreements with Boise and Meridian. These agreements allow ACHD to provide sublicenses to businesses wishing to expand their customer seating into the public.

For businesses interested, applications for a sublicense are available on the appropriate city website. ACHD will then address traffic safety and ensure expansion complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

ACHD will approve the application and transfer it to the city for final comments before issuing the sublicense.

ACHD met with the City of Boise last week to the importance of expediting the process to allow local businesses to further serve the public.

