ACHD and Garden City come to an agreement over salt shed

ACHD’s conditional use permit for a salt shed in Garden City has been approved as it prepares to relocate to Apple Street in Boise.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — After Ada County Highway District’s (ACHD) conditional use permit for a sand and salt shed in Garden City expired a year ago, ACHD and the city came to an agreement.

The structure sits on ACHD’s property at Adams Maintenance Yard and holds a large inventory of salt used to treat Ada County roads in the winter months.

Both agencies were prepared to leave the decision to a judge to decide, but ultimately reached a compromise outside of the court system.

The compromise was led by ACHD Commission President Mary May and Vice President Alexis Pickering along with Garden City Mayor John Evans and Council President James Page.

ACHD presented a timeline of the agency’s outline for relocating maintenance operations from Adams Street in Garden City to Apple Street off Federal Way in Boise, which is projected to occur in the 2026-2027 budget years.

ACHD also outlined the agency’s continued compliance with DEQ requirements regarding the 100-year floodplain that the salt shed resides in. ACHD will also be required to seek an annual floodplain permit through Garden City.

Last month at a Garden City Council Meeting, councilmembers approved ACHD’s permit extension request.

"This resolution is a win for not only the two agencies involved, but for all of Ada County," said ACHD Commission President Mary May. "I appreciate Mayor Evans and his help in leading these conversations, ultimately allowing ACHD and Garden City to come to a mutually beneficial agreement for all Ada County taxpayers."

With the new conditions in place, both agencies agree to cease any further legal action on the matter.

"I appreciate efforts made by both ACHD commissioners and our city councilmembers to come to an agreement on this issue," said Garden City Mayor John Evans, "While both agencies have our own priorities, we all serve the constituents of Ada County. Finding a compromise that works for both agencies and ceasing further legal action is what is best for those constituents."

