Man injured in accidental shooting at Caldwell apartment

The gunshot wound was self-inflicted, and the injured person is expected to survive, police say.

CALDWELL, Idaho — One person was taken to a local hospital after he accidentally shot himself early Friday morning in Caldwell.

The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of South Montana Avenue in Caldwell.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that is not considered to be life-threatening.