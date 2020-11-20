Man injured in accidental shooting at Caldwell apartment

CALDWELL, Idaho — One person was taken to a local hospital after he accidentally shot himself early Friday morning in Caldwell.
The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of South Montana Avenue in Caldwell.
The man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that is not considered to be life-threatening.
Police say they are still investigating, but the shooting appears to have been an accidental discharge. Not one else was struck by the bullet, and police are not looking for any suspects.