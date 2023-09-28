'Abusive relationships,' 'grooming behaviors': Clarity on Timberline teacher's suspension revealed in letters from Boise School District

Weeks have slowly passed since a Timberline High School teacher was suspended without explanation to the public, resulting in demonstrations and walkouts.

Idaho Press

The suspension of a Timberline High School teacher has led to student walkouts, demonstrations and general confusion as to what led to the school district's decision.

After weeks of speculation, more details depicting the allegations against her have been revealed.

Laura Boulton, a math teacher at Timberline, was placed on administrative leave via email on Sept. 7. Her suspension sparked several responses, including parents and students attending a school board meeting en masse seeking answers, and students staging a walk-out and demonstrating on her behalf in front of the school.

On Sept. 23, the Idaho Press reported that multiple students who previously attended or currently attend Timberline have felt unhelped and unheard after reporting assaults. That said, several assault victims noted some teachers and staff were helpful in their pursuit of reporting claims. The most-referenced teacher was Boulton.

Multiple students and parents who spoke to the Idaho Press following a heavily attended Sept. 11 Boise School Board meeting praised Boulton’s teaching acumen and friendly demeanor. But letters the Boise School District sent Boulton detail complaints made against her and allegations of inappropriate conduct, including undermining the academic environment and exhibiting grooming behaviors with students.

Six complaints have been filed against Boulton, according to letters obtained by the Idaho Press.

The suspension email, sent on Sept. 7, from Area Director Teri Thaemert, states that Boulton may have conducted herself in an inappropriate manner, potentially violating several principles in the Idaho Code of Ethics for Idaho Professional Educators, including principles II (educator/student relations), IV (professional integrity), VII (confidentiality), and X (professionalism).

“The complaints address inappropriate boundaries with students, soliciting complaints against colleagues, and coordinating email campaigns from students against colleagues. They include what appears to be providing confidential information to students, who have then used that information to harass staff,” Thaemert wrote on Sept. 7.

In an interview with the Idaho Press, Boulton encouraged students at Timberline to not harass other educators and focus on their education, even if her recent suspension has affected their school work.

Boulton said she frequently told students that she loved them, but that nothing about her relationship with her students was inappropriate.

“You question every single student in that classroom, and you ask them if I ever treated any of them ill or said anything negative to them,” Boulton said.

Thaemert wrote that Boulton may be in violation of BSD board policy 3231 on bullying, hazing and harassment.

“It shall be a violation of this policy for any District student, employee, or visitor to bully, haze, or harass another individual through any means, including technology, while on any District premises or at any District sponsored activity, class or program, regardless of location. Those who violate this policy may be subject to disciplinary action and/or referral to law enforcement where appropriate,” the policy says.

Thaemert alleges Boulton could also be in violation of several policies in the certified employee handbook, including satisfactory job performance, refraining from inappropriate behavior and harassment. In the handbook, harassment is defined as conduct that “substantially interferes with an employee’s work performance or creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive work environment.”

An investigation into Boulton’s alleged misconduct is currently being conducted through an independent third-party investigator, Thaemert wrote.

While on administrative leave, Boulton is not allowed to be on any district property or function, be in contact with any school district personnel or Timberline High student, or retaliate against staff or district members.

“I respect that. I honor it. I totally recognize that they might not agree with what I do because they’re judging it. They’re using a completely different ruler than me,” Boulton said of the allegations. “They’re using the standard system and I’m using the metric system. They’re arguing that difference with me and then trying to find fault based on their really warped, perverted rules.”

From Boulton’s perspective, her suspension comes down to control.

“They haven’t been able to control me from day one,” Boulton said. “They hate that I can literally resign right now and be like, ‘(expletive) you, I’m done’. But I’m here, taking a beating voluntarily.”

On Sept. 15, Boulton received a second email from Thaemert, updating her on more allegations that were submitted to BSD, along with information that indicated Boulton was in violation of the terms of her administrative leave.

A fourth staff member filed a formal complaint between Sept. 7 and Sept. 15, alleging that Boulton continuously attempted to undermine the academic environment with colleagues had inappropriate, abusive relationships with students, exhibited grooming behaviors and falsely accused fellow staff members.

According to Boulton, the district has misinterpreted her advocating for students as forming inappropriate relationships with them.

“They (BSD) are being very twisted and perverted, in the sense that I am mothering my students, but if they can’t see what I do through those eyes, then it looks like I’m a pedophile, so it’s literally a completely different cultural lens that they’re looking through,” Boulton said. “... If you mean by showing them (students) a good example, if you mean by being a good role model, and actually putting actions to my words, then I will own the word grooming all day long.”

The last email Boulton received from the district was on Sept. 18, updating her further on allegations received by BSD.

“I am also writing to urge you to refrain from any behavior that could be considered retaliatory, and the disclosure of confidential student information,” Thaemert wrote. “The parents of two students have contacted the District complaining that their children are being harassed at school directly because of your behavior. Staff members have registered similar complaints.”

As of Sept. 18, BSD had received and filed six complaints about Boulton, Thaemert wrote.

“That’s sad,” Boulton said. “It’s sad that grown-ups don’t understand that communication can fix problems. When did you start hating me? I would love to know that. I would love to know what I did to you.”

Boulton said that since her suspension, she’s written 15 letters of apology to various staff members and BSD.

Boise School District did not respond to a request for comment on this story. The district’s next board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 9.

