Abortion providers around the country brace for possible overturn of Roe v. Wade

DALLAS — It could be months before The Supreme Court hands down its decision about Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. However, after arguments wrapped up this week, the mostly-conservative court of justices seemed poised to uphold the ban.

Mississippi's law is similar to bans that have been proposed and blocked in multiple states. It bans abortions after 15 weeks, with exemptions for some medical complications but not rape or incest.

The case has also drawn attention because it could lead to the overturning of two Supreme Court rulings that prevent states from banning abortions before 24 weeks, including Roe v. Wade.

In fact, while the discussion over Mississippi's law initially was centered around the band after 15 weeks, the state's attorney general asked the court, in a brief, to overturn the rulings.

While the parameters for exemptions in Mississippi's law are similar to the ones set in Texas' abortion ban, which went into effect Sept. 1, there are a few differences.

For starters, Texas' law is currently in effect, though the Supreme Court is considering challenges to the law that were presented a few weeks ago. Mississippi's law was blocked by a lower court and won't go into effect unless it's upheld by the Supreme Court.

Texas' law bans abortions after six weeks, which experts say is before most people know they are pregnant. According to the CDC, 45% of abortions were performed within that time in 2019.

Mississippi's bans abortions after 15 weeks. The CDC said 95% of abortions were performed during that time.

The biggest difference between the two laws is how they are enforced. Texas' law allows for private citizens to file lawsuits against people they believed helped a person get an illegal abortion. The fact that Texas' law explicitly does not allow for state to enforce it, or for the person getting the abortion to be directly targeted helps it stand up against legal challenges.

Mississippi's law would be enforced by the state, which means it would directly contradict the precedent set by Roe v. Wade if it is upheld.

If that were to happen, it would be a major win for pro-life groups and supporters across the country. It would also completely ban abortions in a dozen states that lean more conservatively and are already positioned to response to overturn of Roe v. Wade.

These are states like Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Idaho and South Dakota.

After Texas' law went into effect, abortion providers and funds around the state started sending patients to other states.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which has clinics in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas said its seen more than 800 patients from Texas between September and November. Last year, the clinics only saw about 50 during that same time period.