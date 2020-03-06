Gov. Little appoints representative to Idaho House

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed a new representative to fill the House seat of a legislator who died last month.
The appointment of Aaron von Ehlinger to District 6A was announced Wednesday. Von Ehlinger currently serves as a Precinct Committeeman for the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee.
Von Ehlinger replaces the late Rep. Thyra Stevenson, who died after suffering a heart attack in May.
"I appreciate the central committee's diligent efforts in working to fill this vacancy," Little said. "Representative Stevenson's passing has affected all of us at the Capitol, and she will be missed. I want to wish Aaron the best of luck as he begins his term in the Idaho Legislature, and I know he will represent the people of District 6 well."
Von Ehlinger's term as representative begins immediately and will continue until the term expires after the next general election.