Americans consider switching to electric vehicles to avoid high gas prices

BOISE, Idaho — With gas prices soaring, one in four Americans say they are more likely to buy an electric vehicle for their next auto purchase, according to a new AAA survey.

A majority, 77%, of those who said they would buy electric on their next car purchase cited high fuel costs as the main motivator.

Although some Americans are receptive to the idea of owning an electric vehicle, more than half would be hesitant to purchase one; most cited the higher cost of EV (60%), while others were concerned about being able to find charging stations (60%) or running out of charge while driving (58%).

"In reality, most daily commutes are typically less than 40 miles – well within the capacity of an electric vehicle that will generally have a range of anywhere from 100 to 350 miles," AAA Idaho public affairs director, Matthew Conde said. "EVs can help cut back on everyday expenses, and with proper planning, they can also be a viable option for longer road trips."

Previously, AAA surveyed EV owners and found that 75% reported doing a majority of their charging at home.

"For the most part, drivers are adding EVs to their fleets rather than eliminating gas-powered cars altogether," Conde said. "In our new research, 78% of EV owners have one or more gas-powered or non-plug-in hybrid vehicles in their household, but as drivers get more comfortable with EV performance capabilities, they'll find ways to use them more frequently."

Generationally, there are significant differences when it comes to EV interest. Younger generations are much more likely to buy a fully electric vehicle with 51% of Gen Z and 30% of Millennials saying they would consider an EV.

Older generations are less likely to move to fully electric vehicles, with only 22% of Gen X, 16% of Boomers, and 12% of Pre-Boomers saying they would be interested in switching over.

AAA said EV drivers should consider their average heating and cooling systems use when estimating their vehicle range. In previous testing, AAA found that using air conditioning in 95-degree weather reduced the vehicle's driving range by 17%. In 20-degree weather, using heat dropped an EV's range by an average of 41 percent.

"All new technology takes some getting used to. In many cases, you can pre-cool or pre-heat your electric vehicle while it is still connected to the charger to extend your driving range. Build in a couple of extra pit stops to recharge along your journey and use the time to really explore the area – after all, a road trip can be as much about the journey as the end destination," Conde said. "Similar to gas and diesel-powered vehicles, bundling trips and removing anything heavy that you don't need from the trunk or roof rack can also help you stretch the distance between charges."

Nationwide there are approximately 56,000 public charging stations in operation, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, with even more being built right now. Eventually, charging stations will be as extensive as the network of conventional gas stations.

However, AAA said it is still important to research electric vehicle options before purchasing one.

"Please do your homework and make an informed decision," Conde said. "You can visit a local dealership to test drive an electric vehicle and ask your friends who are EV owners about their experiences."

To learn more about electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems, visit AAA's 2022 Car Guide, which rates the latest vehicles by energy efficiency, comfort, safety, and handling.

