Hagerman Fossil Beds film: 'A Window Into the Past'

BOISE, Idaho — Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument just won first place in the video category of the 2022 National Association for Interpretation (NAI) Interpretive Media Awards, for its film titled "A Window Into the Past".

The award was given during an online ceremony held on Thursday, by NAI, a nonprofit association for people involved in the interpretation of natural and cultural heritage resources in parks, historical sites, museums, nature centers, zoos, and aquariums.

The film, which was completed in January of 2021, was a collaborative effort between Hagerman Fossil Beds, Orange Frame Productions of Richmond, VA, and Harpers Ferry Center for Media Services, the National Park Service's nationwide hub for films.

Aerial footage, historical images, and a 3D animation depicting how fossils are made are all featured in the film, in order to provide the best virtual visit possible for those interested in Hagerman's rich fossil beds. It also gives behind-the-scenes footage of fieldwork, fossil preparation, and the park's museum collection and laboratory, all accompanied by and original music score.

"This visually striking film does an amazing job of explaining the scientific research that began here in the 1930s by the Smithsonian Institution and the ongoing scientific research that continues today," said Sandra Gladish, Director of Interpretation and Education at Hagerman Fossil Beds. "The film explains how we obtain knowledge from Hagerman Fossil Beds to help us better understand and protect Idaho's ancient history."

The Hagerman Fossil Beds is one of the few fossil sites still federally managed and was specifically set aside for to be a site for scientific research. The Thousand Springs Visitor Center is located at 17970 U.S. Hwy 30 in Hagerman, ID 83332.

