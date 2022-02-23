'This is a revolution in the workforce': The 'Great Resignation' through a different lens

Consultant Michael Wolsten told KTVB, employees are looking to feel valued and meaning in their careers.

BOISE, Idaho — Since the start of the pandemic, we've been hearing about businesses not being able to find enough workers; also, workers moving away from jobs they find meaningless, or where they feel overworked and undervalued -- giving birth to the term "The Great Resignation."

“From my perspective, it's people saying 'hey we want something different, we want a different experience in our workplaces,' and so what you're seeing in some cases is a mass exodus in certain industries and certain companies, but you're also seeing people gravitate toward different companies that really embrace the values that are important to them,” said Michael Wolsten, Owner and CEO of Michael Wolsten Consulting.

Wolsten works with businesses to help them tackle turnover and eliminate burnout to help retain and attract talent. He said one of the biggest problems he's noticed is employers and employees are speaking two different languages.

“So right now for employers, the language of pay, benefits, working at home, work-life balance and all of those things are really important and always been vital for employees is a different language. It's value. It's how I’m being treated, is the work I’m doing important, what are the values of the corporation that I’m working for,” Wolsten said, adding that people are willing to leave great careers to find that meaning and value.

From Wolsten's perspective, there are three things employers should keep in mind if they're losing great people right now or if they're struggling to attract great people.

“I call it CPR because if you're in that situation, it is a critical moment,” Wolsten said. “CPR stands for connect, position and reset.”

He said "connect" is "what do your people value?" "Position" means what are their goals, what are their strengths, what are the things that individual loves doing and how can employers help them do more of it? Finally, "reset" looks at how employers can reset expectations and invest in their people.

“That has been one of the hardest things to do for employers and leaders over the last 24 months because it's 'how do I invest in my people when I feel like I don’t have enough people or enough time? This is a revolution in the workforce, and because it is a revolution, it really requires employees to be honest about what they're looking for," Wolsten said.

When people feel valued, Wolsten said, they're more likely to stay with a company and want to grow with the organization.

